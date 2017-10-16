Worldbulletin News

Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti
The New Afrika Shrine located in the teeming Lagos district of Ikeja replaced Fela Kuti's original club that burnt down in 1977, but for millions of fans it still represents the original Shrine built by the musical maverick.

World Bulletin / News Desk

French leader Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday visit a nightclub founded by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, becoming the first "real president" to enter a venue synonymous with marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and protest music.

"The Shrine is a must-see place," said Olivier Laouchez, the head of the TRACE media and entertainment group and organiser of the event Macron will attend, adding that Lagos is "Africa's cultural capital".

The evening will feature concerts, fashion shows by leading African designers and a meeting with stars from Nigeria's booming Nollywood film industry.

Lagos is also giving Johannesburg -- the other African cultural hotspot -- a run for its money in the art world with its annual Art X event.

"There is clearly something abuzz in Lagos, with auctions mushrooming, and this will explode," said contemporary art specialist Marie-Cecile Zinsou, who is based in neighbouring Benin.

"The idea is to show the richness and diversity of African cultures," said Laouchez.

"Europe does not know Africa or at least its cultural dimension."

Macron, who is visiting the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott to attend an African Union summit on Sunday, will go on to Nigeria's capital Abuja for talks with his counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on security and terrorism, before coming to Lagos, a vibrant megapolis of 20 million people.



