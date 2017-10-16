Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti

World Bulletin / News Desk
French leader Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday visit a nightclub founded by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, becoming the first "real president" to enter a venue synonymous with marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and protest music.
"The Shrine is a must-see place," said Olivier Laouchez, the head of the TRACE media and entertainment group and organiser of the event Macron will attend, adding that Lagos is "Africa's cultural capital".
The evening will feature concerts, fashion shows by leading African designers and a meeting with stars from Nigeria's booming Nollywood film industry.
Lagos is also giving Johannesburg -- the other African cultural hotspot -- a run for its money in the art world with its annual Art X event.
"There is clearly something abuzz in Lagos, with auctions mushrooming, and this will explode," said contemporary art specialist Marie-Cecile Zinsou, who is based in neighbouring Benin.
"The idea is to show the richness and diversity of African cultures," said Laouchez.
"Europe does not know Africa or at least its cultural dimension."
Macron, who is visiting the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott to attend an African Union summit on Sunday, will go on to Nigeria's capital Abuja for talks with his counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on security and terrorism, before coming to Lagos, a vibrant megapolis of 20 million people.
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza