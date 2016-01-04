Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:27, 02 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 16:12, 01 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

The official Saudi Press Agency confirmed a phone call between the two leaders about oil, but mentioned no specifics.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to ramp up oil production, a week after OPEC already announced an output rise.

"Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & dysfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference," Trump announced in an early morning tweet.

"Prices too high! He has agreed!"

Later, the White House released a more cautious statement saying "the two leaders reaffirmed their dedication to a healthy and stable global energy market for the benefit of all nations."

"The two leaders agreed that balancing the global oil market is essential to ensure access to reliable and affordable energy to people everywhere," it said.

"In response to the president's assessment of a deficit in the oil market, King Salman affirmed that the kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance and stability, and in coordination with its producer partners, to respond to any eventuality."

The Saudi Press Agency said Trump had called Salman and the two highlighted "the necessity of doing efforts in order to preserve the stability of the oil market and the global economy growth."

They also discussed "efforts of the producing countries to cover any possible shortage in supplies," the agency said in its brief report.

Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter and has usually kept at least 1.5 million to two million barrels per day of spare capacity, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.



Related Saudi arabia US Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza

News

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving
Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Four Saudis killed in plane crash
Four Saudis killed in plane crash

Prospects of social revolution in Saudi Arabia
Prospects of social revolution in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions
Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions

US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

Will American democracy survive Trump?
Will American democracy survive Trump

Putin, Trump to meet on July 16 in Helsinki
Putin Trump to meet on July 16 in Helsinki

Juncker: EU, US to meet next month over trade tensions
Juncker EU US to meet next month over trade tensions

US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 