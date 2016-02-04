Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:27, 02 July 2018 Monday
Europe
Update: 16:34, 01 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration
Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration

Merkel's government has been pushed to the brink over the migration issue after allowing more than one million asylum-seekers into Germany since 2015.

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her CDU party will discuss plans to reduce immigration Sunday as conservative rebels also meet, in key talks likely to determine the fate of her government.

The policy has provoked a backlash from Merkel's conservative CSU coalition partner with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, also the CSU chief, even threatening to unilaterally turn back migrants at the border.

On Friday, the European Union's 28 members hammered out a hard-fought deal to tackle migration and avert a crisis that has threatened the very fabric of the bloc.

Afterwards, Merkel announced that she had also reached separate agreements with Spain and Greece on taking back asylum-seekers.

According to a document sent to the CSU and fellow coalition partner the Social Democratic Party, Merkel has also secured similar deals with a total of 14 countries including France and central European states that were fiercely critical of her migrant policies, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

Two of the countries mentioned however denied Saturday that any such deal had been reached.

 

 



Related Angela Merkel migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza

News

270 migrants rescued off Libya coast
270 migrants rescued off Libya coast

Three migrants die after boat sinks off Libya’s coast
Three migrants die after boat sinks off Libya s coast

Merkel welcomes EU agreement to control migration
Merkel welcomes EU agreement to control migration

EU migrant deal draws mixed reactions
EU migrant deal draws mixed reactions

Italy PM threatens to veto EU summit statement on migration
Italy PM threatens to veto EU summit statement on migration

The migrant routes to Europe
The migrant routes to Europe

Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees
Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees

Germany’s Merkel met Lebanese president in Beirut
Germany s Merkel met Lebanese president in Beirut

CSU threatens to end coalition with Merkel
CSU threatens to end coalition with Merkel

Germany's Merkel to meet with Jordanian king in Amman
Germany's Merkel to meet with Jordanian king in Amman

Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 