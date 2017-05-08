Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish airstrikes have "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Monday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a post on Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on Monday in northern Iraq’s Zap-Avasin Basyan regions.
In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.
