Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:28, 02 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 09:26, 02 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Israel extends detention of Turkish tourist
Israel extends detention of Turkish tourist

Ebru Ozkan was detained at Ben Gurion Airport on June 11 for alleged links with ‘terrorist groups’

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli military court on Thursday extended the detention of Ebru Ozkan, a 27-year-old Turkish national who was detained at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on June 11, a legal source said.

According to Omar Khamaysa, Ozkan’s lawyer, the decision means that his client will remain in detention until July 1.

“Israel’s Ofer Military Court in the occupied West Bank rejected my client’s release request,” Khamaysa told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

He added that he had recently met with Ozkan, who, he said, remained in “high spirits” despite her detention.

“She has not been subject to any physical intimidation while in custody,” the lawyer said.

According to Khamaysa, Ozkan was arrested on charges of “threatening Israel’s security and having links with terrorist groups” -- allegations she strenuously denies.

Ozkan is not the first Turkish citizen to have been recently detained by the Israeli authorities.

In January, Osman Hazir, a 46-year-old Turkish national, was arrested for snapping a selfie at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque while holding a Turkish flag.

And last December, Israel arrested two other Turks after the pair had quarreled with Israeli police who had tried to bar them from entering the flashpoint holy site.

In the same month, Adem Koc, another Turkish national, was arrested inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for allegedly “disturbing the peace and taking part in an illegal demonstration”.

Kizilirmak, Gargili and Koc were all subsequently released on bail.



 

 

 



Related Israel ebru ozkan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change

News

135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Israelis forces kill Palestinian teenager in Gaza
Israelis forces kill Palestinian teenager in Gaza

Israel army on high alert amid continued Syria fighting
Israel army on high alert amid continued Syria fighting

Israel court convicts teen over multiple bomb threats
Israel court convicts teen over multiple bomb threats

Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 