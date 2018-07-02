Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen

They were fleeing from a neighbouring village - a mainly Christian community.
They say they came under attack from about 300 well-armed men who started shooting sporadically and burning down their homes.
Some of those who managed to escape ran towards the mainly Muslim neighbourhood nearby where the imam lived, arriving over the next hour.
The cleric immediately came to their aid, hiding in total 262 men, women and children in his home and mosque.
"I first took the women to my personal house to hide them. Then I took the men to the mosque," the imam said.
We have blurred the faces of the imam and the villages, for their own safety.
This was the latest wave of violence to hit Nigeria's central region where farming communities and nomadic cattle herders often clash - usually over access to land and grazing rights.
The region is prone to religious tension - herders are ethnic Fulani and mostly Muslim, while the farmers are mostly Christian from the Berom ethnic group. Hundred of people have been killed in 2018, and the tit-for-tat violence has been ongoing for several years.
BBC
When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora