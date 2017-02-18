10:09, 02 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 02

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish statistical authority TurkStat to release road motor vehicle figures for May.

U.S.

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to discuss situation in Palestine during its 38th session.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - 'Deal of Century' to be protested in occupied West Bank's Ramallah city.

RAMALLAH - Turkey-Palestine Friendship House to hold celebrations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election victory.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

ERBIL/BAGHDAD - Desk to monitor counter-terror operations in northern Iraq.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - French President Emmanuel Macron to visit for African Union summit.

SPORTS

ANKARA - Brazil to face Mexico at Samara Arena, Belgium to meet Japan at Rostov Arena in Round16 matches of FIFA World Cup.