10:14, 02 July 2018 Monday

Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Monday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement without elaborating.

The detainees have been remanded into custody for further investigation, the statement added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to official Palestinian estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and about 350 minors.