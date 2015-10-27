Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara on Monday issued arrest warrants for 68 suspects linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
All 68 suspects are Turkish Land Forces Command staff, 19 of whom are active soldiers.
Police launched operations across 19 provinces to apprehend the suspects.
So far, 19 suspects have been arrested.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
