16:39, 02 July 2018 Monday
History
Update: 11:38, 02 July 2018 Monday

Today in History July 02
Today in History July 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1298   An army under Albert of Austria defeats forces led by Adolf of Nassau.
1625   The Spanish army takes Breda, Spain, after nearly a year of siege.
1644   Oliver Cromwell crushes the Royalists at the Battle of Marston Moor.
1747   Marshall Saxe leads the French forces to victory over an Anglo-Dutch force under the Duke of Cumberland at the Battle of Lauffeld.
1776   The Continental Congress resolves with the Declaration of Independence that the American colonies "are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."
1822   Denmark Vesey is executed in Charleston, South Carolina, for planning a massive slave revolt.
1858   Czar Alexander II frees the serfs working on imperial lands.
1863   The Union left flank holds at Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg.
1881   Charles J. Guiteau fatally wounds President James A. Garfield in Washington, D.C.
1926   Congress establishes the Army Air Corps.
1937   American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart disappears in the Central Pacific during an attempt to fly around the world.
1961   Novelist Ernest Hemingway commits suicide at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
1964   President Lyndon Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act into law.
1967   The U.S. launches Operation Buffalo in Vietnam.
1976   North and South Vietnam are officially reunified.
1980   President Jimmy Carter reinstates draft registration for males 18 years of age.


