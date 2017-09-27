Today in History July 02

|1298
|An army under Albert of Austria defeats forces led by Adolf of Nassau.
|1625
|The Spanish army takes Breda, Spain, after nearly a year of siege.
|1644
|Oliver Cromwell crushes the Royalists at the Battle of Marston Moor.
|1747
|Marshall Saxe leads the French forces to victory over an Anglo-Dutch force under the Duke of Cumberland at the Battle of Lauffeld.
|1776
|The Continental Congress resolves with the Declaration of Independence that the American colonies "are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."
|1822
|Denmark Vesey is executed in Charleston, South Carolina, for planning a massive slave revolt.
|1858
|Czar Alexander II frees the serfs working on imperial lands.
|1863
|The Union left flank holds at Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg.
|1881
|Charles J. Guiteau fatally wounds President James A. Garfield in Washington, D.C.
|1926
|Congress establishes the Army Air Corps.
|1937
|American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart disappears in the Central Pacific during an attempt to fly around the world.
|1961
|Novelist Ernest Hemingway commits suicide at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
|1964
|President Lyndon Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act into law.
|1967
|The U.S. launches Operation Buffalo in Vietnam.
|1976
|North and South Vietnam are officially reunified.
|1980
|President Jimmy Carter reinstates draft registration for males 18 years of age.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
onological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.