Suicide car attack claims multiple lives in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 18 people were killed in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city during a visit by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, officials and local media confirmed on Sunday.
Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, informed Anadolu Agency the attacker targeted members of the Hindu and Sikh minority community who were on their way home after meeting Ghani. Confirming the death toll, Khogyani said at least 10 members of this minority group are among the fatalities.
Health officials said the situation of many, among more than 25 wounded, is critical.
The blast rocked the Mukhaberat square in downtown Jalalabad during the afternoon rush-hour at around 3.30 p.m. local time (1100GMT). The city is located at a couple of hours' drive from capital Kabul.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.
Local Tolo News reported at least one car was gutted after catching fire at the scene of attack.
Earlier, addressing the locals, the president said efforts for peace with the Taliban would continue despite the end of an extended and unilateral cease-fire by the government a day earlier. “Peace is on the way, there is consensus on the local, regional and international level [for peace]…eight per cent of the work is done, now is the time for decisions,” he said.
The Afghan government has vowed on various occasions the pro-ISIL militants, al-Qaeda and other international terrorists would not be spared while efforts for truce with the Afghan Taliban would continue.
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says