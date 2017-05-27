Update: 12:00, 02 July 2018 Monday

Suicide car attack claims multiple lives in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 18 people were killed in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city during a visit by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, officials and local media confirmed on Sunday.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, informed Anadolu Agency the attacker targeted members of the Hindu and Sikh minority community who were on their way home after meeting Ghani. Confirming the death toll, Khogyani said at least 10 members of this minority group are among the fatalities.

Health officials said the situation of many, among more than 25 wounded, is critical.

The blast rocked the Mukhaberat square in downtown Jalalabad during the afternoon rush-hour at around 3.30 p.m. local time (1100GMT). The city is located at a couple of hours' drive from capital Kabul.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Local Tolo News reported at least one car was gutted after catching fire at the scene of attack.

Earlier, addressing the locals, the president said efforts for peace with the Taliban would continue despite the end of an extended and unilateral cease-fire by the government a day earlier. “Peace is on the way, there is consensus on the local, regional and international level [for peace]…eight per cent of the work is done, now is the time for decisions,” he said.

The Afghan government has vowed on various occasions the pro-ISIL militants, al-Qaeda and other international terrorists would not be spared while efforts for truce with the Afghan Taliban would continue.