12:13, 02 July 2018 Monday

Turkey condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city on Sunday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We learned with sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated in Jalalabad resulted in loss of lives of many and left many others wounded.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack, convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least 18 people were killed in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city during a visit by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, officials and local media confirmed on Sunday.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.