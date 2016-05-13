Turkey neutralizes 36 terrorists in 1 week

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 36 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" during anti-terror operations across Turkey in the past one week, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its statement, the ministry said Turkish Armed Forces carried out 1,363 counter-terror operations between June 25 and July 2 with the assistance of land and air forces.
The ministry said out of the total, 21 terrorists were killed, four others were captured and 11 surrendered to authorities.
During the operations, 170 people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terror group and 33 others for suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group.
Also, another 777 people were arrested for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
Security forces destroyed shelters, including caves and 11 improvised explosives, during operations in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Mardin, the statement said.
During the operations, security forces also arrested 985 suspects for crimes related to terrorism, and 2,805 others for organized migrant and drug trafficking crimes, while 66 people were held for undocumented migration.
Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people since the mid-1980s, including women and children.
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt