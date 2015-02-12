Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.8 points in June

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 46.8 points in April due to a slowdown in new business, according to a closely-watched business survey on Monday.
An Istanbul Chamber of Industry PMI Manufacturing Index report conducted in cooperation with IHS Markit showed a 0.4-point increase in June from May, signaling a challenging business conditions in the sector.
The report said inflationary pressures remained substantial, reflecting a weaker lira.
"Sharp increases in input costs were experienced across the Turkish manufacturing sector as developments in exchange rates fed into overall cost burdens. Average selling prices rose as a result," the report said.
Panel members blamed demand developments and market conditions for the figure, according to the report.
"Reductions in new orders from both domestic and foreign sources formed the basis for the results in June," it said.
A reading greater than 50 indicates the sector is growing, while a reading below 50 signals a contraction.
BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter
Exports to EU28 amount to over $35B, account for 51.4 pct of country's overall exports, says TurkStat
World Bank's agency issues guarantee for credit from foreign consortium
European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies
BIST 100 rises 0.03 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6310
The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.