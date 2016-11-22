Worldbulletin News

Israeli court postpones verdict on Raed Salah’s release
The court has postponed the verdict until Thursday

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli court has postponed a verdict on the conditional release of jailed Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah until Thursday, according to his lawyer.

The decision was made during a hearing held Sunday in the northern city of Haifa to discuss a request by Salah’s lawyer for his release under house arrest.

Lawyer Khaled Zbarqa said the hearing was held after completing all procedures to inspect the house where Salah will be released in the event of his release in Kafr Kanna, in the Lower Galilee, in northern Israel.

In March, the Magistrates Court preliminarily approved Salah’s conditional release, but the decision was objected by the Israeli prosecutor’s office.

The “conditions” included a ban on entering Salah’s hometown of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel and other restrictions on his movement.

Last summer, Israeli police arrested Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, in Umm al-Fahm before convicting him of “inciting violence” and throwing him into solitary confinement.

In February, a court in the southern city of Beersheba slapped the prominent resistance icon with a further six months in isolation.



