Over 100,000 vehicles registered in May in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 100,403 vehicles were registered in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased in May, a 9.1 percent, year-on-year, drop, according to official data.

"The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 22,645,085 by the end of May," TurkStat said in a statement.

In May, automobiles accounted for the most new registrations, 55.5 percent, while motorcycles and small trucks represented 20.4 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registrations rose 3.1 percent.

TurkStat added that 672,053 road motor vehicles were handed over in May.

As for the makes of cars registered, Renault made up 16.7 percent of new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 11.3 percent, and Fiat with 8.5 percent.

The next data on road motor vehicles are due for release on Aug. 1.