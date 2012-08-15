Over 100,000 vehicles registered in May in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 100,403 vehicles were registered in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.
The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased in May, a 9.1 percent, year-on-year, drop, according to official data.
"The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 22,645,085 by the end of May," TurkStat said in a statement.
In May, automobiles accounted for the most new registrations, 55.5 percent, while motorcycles and small trucks represented 20.4 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively.
Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registrations rose 3.1 percent.
TurkStat added that 672,053 road motor vehicles were handed over in May.
As for the makes of cars registered, Renault made up 16.7 percent of new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 11.3 percent, and Fiat with 8.5 percent.
The next data on road motor vehicles are due for release on Aug. 1.
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt