Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange dropped by 0.44 percent, or 425.63 points, to open at 99,094.44 points on Monday.
The BIST banking and holding sector indices lost 0.90 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the telecommunication sector index posted the best performance, up 0.85 percent, while the non-metal mineral product sector index saw the biggest decline, down 1.51 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 96,520.07, up 0.30 percent, or nearly 293.08 points, with a trade volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.6230 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.5890 at last week's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.3890 by market open -- from 5.3410 at Friday's close -- and one British pound traded for 6.1063 Turkish liras versus 6.0400 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil stood at $78.27 per barrel as of 9.45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) Monday, down from $79.23 at the previous close.
BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter
Exports to EU28 amount to over $35B, account for 51.4 pct of country's overall exports, says TurkStat
World Bank's agency issues guarantee for credit from foreign consortium
European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies
BIST 100 rises 0.03 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6310
The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.