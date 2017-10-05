Update: 14:13, 02 July 2018 Monday

Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange dropped by 0.44 percent, or 425.63 points, to open at 99,094.44 points on Monday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices lost 0.90 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication sector index posted the best performance, up 0.85 percent, while the non-metal mineral product sector index saw the biggest decline, down 1.51 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 96,520.07, up 0.30 percent, or nearly 293.08 points, with a trade volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.6230 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.5890 at last week's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.3890 by market open -- from 5.3410 at Friday's close -- and one British pound traded for 6.1063 Turkish liras versus 6.0400 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $78.27 per barrel as of 9.45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) Monday, down from $79.23 at the previous close.