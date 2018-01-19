Water reportedly poisons 230 people in SW Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 230 people were reportedly poisoned after drinking polluted water in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.
Speaking to news portal Mizan Online, which is affiliated to Iranian judiciary, Ramhormoz county attorney Qasem Nejad said 230 people had been poisoned in his county and Al-Fars region.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, he added.
Tehran-based Mehr News Agency reported that 180 people were poisoned after drinking water in some villages in Ramhormoz.
Shahyar Mirkheshti, head of the Emergency Medical Incidents Management Center in Khuzestan, said earlier that 65 people had been hospitalized for water poisoning in Ramhormoz county.
Iran is facing drought due to lack of rainfall. People have to buy water from tankers as tap water is high in salt content.
A protest was held against the water crisis in the cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr in Khuzestan.
