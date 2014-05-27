Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports

World Bulletin / News Desk
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has stopped exporting oil from the country’s eastern Al-Harika and Al-Zwaitina seaports, the company announced Monday.
In a statement, the NOC said that a state of emergency had been imposed at both ports -- following a similar move last month at Libya’s Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports -- against the backdrop of an ongoing political crisis.
“We had previously warned of the consequences of the continued closure of seaports by the general command,” the statement read, referring to forces led by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar.
The statement goes on to quote Mustapha Sannallah, head of the NOC’s board of directors, as saying that Haftar’s forces had prevented two vessels from onloading oil shipments at Al-Harika and Al-Zwaitina.
“Our oil-storage facilities [at the two ports] are now full to capacity,” Sannallah said, “which has forced the NOC to temporarily halt production.”
In the statement, the NOC urges pro-Haftar forces to allow it to “carry out its responsibilities” as the only internationally recognized authority for finding, producing and exporting Libyan oil.
According to the NOC, the ongoing port closures are costing the company roughly 850,000 barrels of crude oil, 710 million cubic feet of natural gas and more than 20,000 barrels of condensate per day.
The company goes on to estimate daily revenue losses at some $67 million, also noting that Libya’s treasury had lost more than $650 million since Haftar launched operations last month to capture the Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports.
Last week, Haftar -- who was appointed military commander in 2015 by Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament -- captured some of the country’s most lucrative oilfields following clashes with a rival military force.
Afterwards, Haftar handed over the oil ports he had captured to a rival petroleum corporation instead of the UN-recognized NOC.
The move prompted a storm of criticism inside Libya and concerns among major powers -- including the U.S., France and Italy -- regarding Haftar’s ability to manage the oilfields.
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says