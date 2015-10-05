Worldbulletin News

Egypt’s defense minister flies to France for talks
Monday’s trip is the first foreign visit by the defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki headed for France on Monday for talks with French officials on military cooperation, according to the Egyptian military.

The talks will also focus on issues of mutual concern, military spokesman Tamer Rifai said in a statement.

Monday’s trip is the first foreign visit by Zaki, who was appointed Egypt’s defense minister last month.

The visit comes “in the light of distinguished relations between the armed forces of the two countries,” the military statement said.

Notably, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Cairo last week as part of a regional tour for talks on developments in Libya, Syria and the Middle East peace process.



