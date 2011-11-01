Turkey's defense industry exports on rise

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's aviation and defense industry exports saw an increase of nearly 14 percent, reaching over $900 million in the first half of 2018, versus the same period last year.
The country's aviation and defense industry exports also reached $1.85 billion in the last-12-month period, according to Turkish Exporters' Assembly data compiled by correspondent.
Turkey's exports in the first six months was $81.9 billion and in the last 12 months $161.5 billion.
Over 1 percent of all exports came from aviation and defense sectors.
The aviation and defense industry sectors made most of the exports to the U.S. -- $342.9 million, followed by Germany with $116.9 million.
The country's state-run and private aviation and defense companies manufacture several types of products, such as unmanned air vehicles, weapons, tanks, armored cars, and command and control systems.
The country's products are used all around the world.
Meanwhile, Turkey's most exporting industries were automotive, textile and chemicals sectors during the first six-month period, with $16.4 billion, $8.8 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively.
