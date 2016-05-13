Worldbulletin News

Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list
Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies

World Bulletin / News Desk

Oil refinery TUPRAS topped Fortune 500 list for Turkey with a net sales revenue of 53.9 billion Turkish liras ($14.8 billion) in 2017.

According to the list, EPIAS, also known as Energy Stock Exchange Istanbul, came in second place with a net sales revenue of 41.2 billion liras ($11.3 billion). It was followed by fuel oil distribution and lubricants company Petrol Ofisi with 40.8 billion liras ($11.2 billion) in net sales figure.

It revealed that total net sales of Turkey's top 500 companies rose 29.5 percent year-on-year to hit 1.2 trillion liras ($330.3 billion) in 2017. Their net profits also surged by 52.3 percent during the same period.

Exports of the leading 500 Turkish companies totaled to 286.5 billion liras ($78.7 billion), up almost 30 percent compared to previous years.

The list includes publicly and privately held companies for which revenues are publicly available.



No Comment Yet

