Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

World Bulletin / News Desk
Oil refinery TUPRAS topped Fortune 500 list for Turkey with a net sales revenue of 53.9 billion Turkish liras ($14.8 billion) in 2017.
According to the list, EPIAS, also known as Energy Stock Exchange Istanbul, came in second place with a net sales revenue of 41.2 billion liras ($11.3 billion). It was followed by fuel oil distribution and lubricants company Petrol Ofisi with 40.8 billion liras ($11.2 billion) in net sales figure.
It revealed that total net sales of Turkey's top 500 companies rose 29.5 percent year-on-year to hit 1.2 trillion liras ($330.3 billion) in 2017. Their net profits also surged by 52.3 percent during the same period.
Exports of the leading 500 Turkish companies totaled to 286.5 billion liras ($78.7 billion), up almost 30 percent compared to previous years.
The list includes publicly and privately held companies for which revenues are publicly available.
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt