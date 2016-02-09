Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish state development aid agency has donated 30 tons of seeds and agricultural equipment to farmers in South Sudan, the agency said on Monday.
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement that it provided 500 farmers in the capital Juba and its surroundings with peanut, maize, sorghum, tomato, and okra seeds along with several types of agricultural tools.
Attending the distribution ceremony were Turkish Ambassador to Juba Hasan Sevilir Asan, South Sudan Agriculture Minister Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, South Sudan Farmers Union head Mathuc Akola, and TIKA’s coordination in Juba John Acer.
Despite its rich soil, the Horn of Africa nation has fallen short of fulfilling its agricultural potential.
In South Sudan, where 70 percent of total arable crops are estimated to be suitable for agriculture, most farmers work on small fields but sometimes have trouble getting seeds.
Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara