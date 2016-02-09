Worldbulletin News

Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish state development aid agency has donated 30 tons of seeds and agricultural equipment to farmers in South Sudan, the agency said on Monday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement that it provided 500 farmers in the capital Juba and its surroundings with peanut, maize, sorghum, tomato, and okra seeds along with several types of agricultural tools.

Attending the distribution ceremony were Turkish Ambassador to Juba Hasan Sevilir Asan, South Sudan Agriculture Minister Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, South Sudan Farmers Union head Mathuc Akola, and TIKA’s coordination in Juba John Acer.

Despite its rich soil, the Horn of Africa nation has fallen short of fulfilling its agricultural potential.

In South Sudan, where 70 percent of total arable crops are estimated to be suitable for agriculture, most farmers work on small fields but sometimes have trouble getting seeds.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

