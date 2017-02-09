Update: 17:10, 02 July 2018 Monday

70 pct Rohingya children miss out on education

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 70 percent of school-aged Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh are missing out on education, a leading child rights organization said Monday.

Calling for an urgent appeal, Save the Children urged for “an urgent and significant scale up of education programming for Rohingya children".

The appeal came on the day UN chief Antonio Guterres visited refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar.

The London-based nonprofit organization said most of the 327,000 Rohingya children in Bangladesh camps “arrived after violence, killing and sexual assault broke out in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine State on August 25 last year".

Since Aug. 25, 2017, more than 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to Amnesty International.

“They are being deprived of the right to learn basic skills like reading and writing, which would empower them to build a brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Mark Pierce, Save the Children’s Bangladesh director, in a statement.

“This is setting an entire generation of children up for a very bleak future,” Pierce added.