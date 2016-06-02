Syrians of Manbij look to Turkey to guarantee stability

World Bulletin / News Desk
Displaced people from Manbij now staying at refugee camps in northern Aleppo have voiced their support for the entry of Turkish forces into their city with a view to ensuring peace and security.
In a statement released by Manbij’s Albo-Shaaban tribe, tribal spokesmen called on the Turkish army to “drive the PYD/PKK terrorist gangs from Manbij and end the group’s tyrannical practices against civilians”.
According to the tribe, local civilians have been subject to extortion, detention and torture -- which in some cases has led to death -- at the hands of the terrorist group.
“The people of Manbij are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Turkish army [to the city],” read the statement, released late Sunday night.
“We call on the city’s Arab, Kurdish, Circassian and Turkmen residents to rest assured that their lives and property are safe,” tribal spokesman Mansour Abdel-Aal said.
A deal struck last month by Turkey and the U.S. calls for the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorist group from Manbij with a view to ensuring the region’s stability.
The PKK’s 30-year terror campaign against Turkey has claimed some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.
Should the Manbij model prove successful, Ankara will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.
Turkey views the terrorist groups operating near its southern border as a clear and present threat and has launched two major military operations with the stated aim of eliminating them.
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says