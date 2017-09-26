UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived Monday in Sanaa for talks aimed at halting military escalations in the coastal city of Al-Hudaydah.
An official source at Sanaa International Airport, who preferred to be unnamed, said the UN envoy arrived in the Houthi-held city from Jordanian capital Amman.
Monday’s visit comes two weeks after a similar trip, during which he met with a host of Houthi leaders for talks aimed at solving the four-year conflict in the Arab country.
Last week, Griffiths held talks in Aden with Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and Prime Minister Ahmed Ben Dagher.
The UN has recently stepped up its diplomatic efforts to avert the repercussions of a military offensive launched by Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, to recapture Al-Hudaydah from Houthi rebels.
On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates (UARE) said the Saudi-led coalition has temporarily halted the Al-Hudaydah military campaign to achieve an “unconditional withdrawal” of Houthi rebels from the province.
Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.
The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Shia Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says