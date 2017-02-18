Press agenda on July 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to pay a visit to Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman and Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar.
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation figures for June.
GERMANY
MUNICH - Beate Zschaepe, chief suspect of far-right terror cell National Socialist Underground (NSU), expected to give a testimony as her defense team makes closing arguments in high-profile case.
U.K.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to chair a cabinet meeting.
LONDON - May also to visit the Netherlands.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to hold a news conference in the UN at Geneva about the situation of Yemeni children.
GENEVA - Presentation of a detailed report by a team of international experts to UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Kasai, the Democratic Republic of Congo.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Iraq to begin manual recount of ballots cast in May 12 parliamentary polls.
SPORTS
ANKARA - Sweden to face Switzerland, Columbia to meet England in Round of 16 matches of FIFA World Cup.
