Today's News
11:12, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:27, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 03
Press agenda on July 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to pay a visit to Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman and Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation figures for June.

 

GERMANY

MUNICH - Beate Zschaepe, chief suspect of far-right terror cell National Socialist Underground (NSU), expected to give a testimony as her defense team makes closing arguments in high-profile case.

 

U.K.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to chair a cabinet meeting.

LONDON - May also to visit the Netherlands.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to hold a news conference in the UN at Geneva about the situation of Yemeni children.

GENEVA - Presentation of a detailed report by a team of international experts to UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Kasai, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraq to begin manual recount of ballots cast in May 12 parliamentary polls.​

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - Sweden to face Switzerland, Columbia to meet England in Round of 16 matches of FIFA World Cup.



