09:27, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 03

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to pay a visit to Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman and Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation figures for June.

GERMANY

MUNICH - Beate Zschaepe, chief suspect of far-right terror cell National Socialist Underground (NSU), expected to give a testimony as her defense team makes closing arguments in high-profile case.

U.K.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to chair a cabinet meeting.

LONDON - May also to visit the Netherlands.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to hold a news conference in the UN at Geneva about the situation of Yemeni children.

GENEVA - Presentation of a detailed report by a team of international experts to UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Kasai, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraq to begin manual recount of ballots cast in May 12 parliamentary polls.​

SPORTS

ANKARA - Sweden to face Switzerland, Columbia to meet England in Round of 16 matches of FIFA World Cup.