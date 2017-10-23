09:28, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, according to the military on Tuesday.

The Turkish General Staff said on its official Twitter account that four armed terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in Turkey’s southeastern province of Sirnak and northern Iraq's Zap and Avashin-Basyan areas.

The operation, which also destroyed shelters and weapon warehouses used by “the separatist terrorist group”, was conducted on Monday, the statement read.

Turkish authorities use the term “separatist terrorist group” to refer to the PKK, declared a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

They also use the term "neutralized" to signify the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group has waged a campaign against Turkey for over three decades resulting in the death of 40,000 people, including women and children.