Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Mount Agung, which is located in Bali’s eastern Karangasem Regency, erupted once again Tuesday morning, sending a 2,000-meter-high of volcanic ashes into the air.
According to the Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of data and information center of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the eruption occurred at 04.30 a.m. local time (2030GMT) and lasted for seven minutes.
He stated that the eruption did not cause flight disruptions and the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) code published by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources remains orange.
"The eruption has caused ashes to rain down over local towns. Bali is safe," Nugroho said on his official Twitter.
Mt. Agung continues to show volcanic activity with high intensity. Previously, on Monday night, the mountain erupted with a loud explosion and followed by a flood of incandescent rocks that fell and burned the forest at top of the mountain.
At that time, the blast is understood to be a Strombolian eruption with a maximum amplitude of 24 mm and a duration of seven minutes and 21 seconds.
Nugroho has advised villagers to comply with the recommendations from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) so as not to engage in community activities within a radius of four kilometers from the top of the mountain.
“If the residents living outside the radius of four kilometers are afraid, then they are allowed to do independent evacuation, but please do not get out from Karangasem area. It will make the logistics distribution easier,” he added.
So far, there are about 800 people who were displaced and the evacuees currently stay at 11 refuge points. Until now Mt. Agung’s activity status remains on the Level III (standby).
