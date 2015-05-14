Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:12, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Africa
09:50, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
African Union summit ends in Mauritania
African Union summit ends in Mauritania

Peace and Security Council takes advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia, South Sudan

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 31st summit of the African Union wrapped up late Monday in Mauritania’s capital with advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia and South Sudan.

Attending the two-day summit in Nouakchott were 22 African presidents, four prime ministers and two foreign ministers.

In a written statement, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a UN plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.

Emphasizing the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan, which are worsening day by day due to war, the statement said the parties should fulfil their obligations.

Regarding Somalia, the council said the African Union supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period. It also asked the UN to finance the African Union’s mission in Somalia.

Speaking at a news conference, African Union Chairperson and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement was among the topics that topped the summit's agenda.

Kagame said five more countries signed the agreement.

He added that the establishment of a free trade area would have a great impact on the welfare of the African continent.



Related African Union Mauritania
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Lopez Obrador gets 53.8% of total votes
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks

News

Turkey, Mauritania sign protocol on trade
Turkey Mauritania sign protocol on trade

Mauritania slams watchdog's remarks on rights record
Mauritania slams watchdog's remarks on rights record

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem
Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

Mauritania’s parliament condemns US move on Jerusalem
Mauritania s parliament condemns US move on Jerusalem

Mauritania activists released after executions protest
Mauritania activists released after executions protest

Mauritanian opposition decries ban on planned protest
Mauritanian opposition decries ban on planned protest

African Union head slams corruption on Africa Day
African Union head slams corruption on Africa Day

African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings
African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings

AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis
AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis

African Union to send observers to monitor Egypt poll
African Union to send observers to monitor Egypt poll

African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'
African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'

African Union opposes the ICC
African Union opposes the ICC






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 