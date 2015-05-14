09:50, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

African Union summit ends in Mauritania

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 31st summit of the African Union wrapped up late Monday in Mauritania’s capital with advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia and South Sudan.

Attending the two-day summit in Nouakchott were 22 African presidents, four prime ministers and two foreign ministers.

In a written statement, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a UN plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.

Emphasizing the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan, which are worsening day by day due to war, the statement said the parties should fulfil their obligations.

Regarding Somalia, the council said the African Union supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period. It also asked the UN to finance the African Union’s mission in Somalia.

Speaking at a news conference, African Union Chairperson and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement was among the topics that topped the summit's agenda.

Kagame said five more countries signed the agreement.

He added that the establishment of a free trade area would have a great impact on the welfare of the African continent.