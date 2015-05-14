African Union summit ends in Mauritania

World Bulletin / News Desk
The 31st summit of the African Union wrapped up late Monday in Mauritania’s capital with advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia and South Sudan.
Attending the two-day summit in Nouakchott were 22 African presidents, four prime ministers and two foreign ministers.
In a written statement, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a UN plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.
Emphasizing the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan, which are worsening day by day due to war, the statement said the parties should fulfil their obligations.
Regarding Somalia, the council said the African Union supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period. It also asked the UN to finance the African Union’s mission in Somalia.
Speaking at a news conference, African Union Chairperson and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement was among the topics that topped the summit's agenda.
Kagame said five more countries signed the agreement.
He added that the establishment of a free trade area would have a great impact on the welfare of the African continent.
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks