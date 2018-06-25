More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Over a week since Turkey’s landmark June 24 elections, congratulatory messages for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continue to pour in from abroad.
Slovenian President Borut Pahor congratulated Erdogan in a telephone call, according to presidential sources.
Additionally, Muqtada al-Sadr, the head of Iraq's Sairoon coalition and a prominent Shia cleric, congratulated the Turkish president for his election victory over the phone.
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results.
The Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, also called Erdogan to congratulate him and his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party for the election victory.
During the phone call, Erdogan and Barzani emphasized that bilateral relations should be improved in every area, according to a statement from the office of the Kurdish prime minister.
Since the announcement of Erdogan's win in the June 24 polls, many world leaders and prominent figures have sent messages or letters to congratulate him or phoned him.
According to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK), Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote.
In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of Erdogan's ruling AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the vote.
Following Turkish president's win in June 24 polls, congratulatory messages continue to come in from all over the world
Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province