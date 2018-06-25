10:33, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Over a week since Turkey’s landmark June 24 elections, congratulatory messages for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continue to pour in from abroad.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor congratulated Erdogan in a telephone call, according to presidential sources.

Additionally, Muqtada al-Sadr, the head of Iraq's Sairoon coalition and a prominent Shia cleric, congratulated the Turkish president for his election victory over the phone.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results.

The Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, also called Erdogan to congratulate him and his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party for the election victory.

During the phone call, Erdogan and Barzani emphasized that bilateral relations should be improved in every area, according to a statement from the office of the Kurdish prime minister.

Since the announcement of Erdogan's win in the June 24 polls, many world leaders and prominent figures have sent messages or letters to congratulate him or phoned him.

According to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK), Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote.

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of Erdogan's ruling AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the vote.