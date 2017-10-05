Worldbulletin News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.26 percent, or 254.42 points, to open at 97,027.91 points on Tuesday.

Among all sector indices, the textile leather index posted the best performance, up 1.07 percent, while food beverage index saw the worst, down 0.05 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index increased 0.49 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 96,773.49, up 0.26 percent, with a trade volume of 6.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 million).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate declined to 4.6220 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.6230 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 5.3820, compared to Monday's close of 5.3700.

The price of Brent oil was $77.94 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.

Turkey's annual inflation stood at 15.39 percent in June, up by 3.24 percentage points from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Tuesday.



