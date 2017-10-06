11:18, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June

World Bulletin / News Desk

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 15.39 percent in June compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Tuesday.

The figure was up from 12.15 percent in May, according to the data.

The highest annual increase in the month was seen in transportation, up 24.26 percent, and in furnishing and household appliances prices, up 18.91 percent.

Consumer prices in June recorded a change of 2.61 percent on a monthly basis and a rise from 1.62 percent in May.

TurkStat noted that food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the highest monthly increase in June at 5.98 percent.

"In June 2018, the indices rose for communication 4.76 percent, for transportation 2.66 percent, for furnishing and household equipment 2.24 percent and for recreation and culture 2.16 percent," it said.

The only monthly decrease was seen in clothing and footwear, which fell 1.15 percent.