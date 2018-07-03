Najib Razak arrested in Malaysia

World Bulletin / News Desk
In Malaysia, former prime minister Najib Razak taken into custody for alleged corruption.
Najib Razak, who has been in power for more than 50 years, has left the party with defeat from the elections made in the past month.
The Malaysian police reportedly found $ 273 million worth of cash and jewelery at the Rezak home.
His daughter is married with the nephew of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry