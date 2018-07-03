11:52, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

Najib Razak arrested in Malaysia

World Bulletin / News Desk

In Malaysia, former prime minister Najib Razak taken into custody for alleged corruption.

Najib Razak, who has been in power for more than 50 years, has left the party with defeat from the elections made in the past month.

The Malaysian police reportedly found $ 273 million worth of cash and jewelery at the Rezak home.

His daughter is married with the nephew of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.