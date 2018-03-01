Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:29, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
12:30, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Egypt army kills 3 militants in Sinai
Egypt army kills 3 militants in Sinai

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian security forces have killed three militants during a wide-ranging operation in the troubled Sinai Peninsula, according to the military on Tuesday.

A military statement said 59 suspected militants have also been detained during raids in northern and central Sinai, but without giving an exact date of the arrests.

Since February, the Egyptian army has been waging extensive operations against Sinai-based militants suspected of carrying out a spate of attacks against security forces.

According to figures released by the military, 37 soldiers and 321 militants have been killed since the operation began.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013 when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely elected president -- was ousted in a military coup.



Related sinai
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Lopez Obrador gets 53.8% of total votes
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry

News

32 ‘armed extremists’ killed in Sinai
32 armed extremists killed in Sinai

Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai
Egypt forces kill 15 terrorists in northeastern Sinai

Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai
Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt s Sinai

Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation
Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation

Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period
Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period

Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations
Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 