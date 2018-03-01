Egypt army kills 3 militants in Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egyptian security forces have killed three militants during a wide-ranging operation in the troubled Sinai Peninsula, according to the military on Tuesday.
A military statement said 59 suspected militants have also been detained during raids in northern and central Sinai, but without giving an exact date of the arrests.
Since February, the Egyptian army has been waging extensive operations against Sinai-based militants suspected of carrying out a spate of attacks against security forces.
According to figures released by the military, 37 soldiers and 321 militants have been killed since the operation began.
The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013 when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely elected president -- was ousted in a military coup.
