Today in History July 03

|1790
|In Paris, the Marquis de Condorcet proposes granting civil rights to women.
|1844
|American ambassador Caleb Cushing successfully negotiates a commercial treaty with China.
|1863
|Confederate forces attack the center of the Union line at Gettysburg, but fail to break it.
|1878
|John Wise flies the first dirigible in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
|1901
|The Wild Bunch, led by Butch Cassidy, commits its last American robbery near Wagner, Montana, taking $65,000 from a Great Northern train.
|1903
|The first cable across the Pacific Ocean is spliced between Honolulu, Midway, Guam and Manila.
|1944
|The U.S. First Army opens a general offensive to break out of the hedgerow area of Normandy, France.
|1945
|U.S. troops land at Balikpapan and take Sepinggan airfield on Borneo in the Pacific.
|1950
|U.S. carrier-based planes attack airfields in the Pyongyang-Chinnampo area of North Korea in the first air-strike of the Korean War.
|1954
|Food rationing ends in Great Britain almost nine years after the end of World War II.
|1962
|Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1967
|North Vietnamese soldiers attack South Vietnam's only producing coal mine at Nong Son.
