17:30, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
History
12:43, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

Today in History July 03
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1790   In Paris, the Marquis de Condorcet proposes granting civil rights to women.
1844   American ambassador Caleb Cushing successfully negotiates a commercial treaty with China.
1863   Confederate forces attack the center of the Union line at Gettysburg, but fail to break it.
1878   John Wise flies the first dirigible in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
1901   The Wild Bunch, led by Butch Cassidy, commits its last American robbery near Wagner, Montana, taking $65,000 from a Great Northern train.
1903   The first cable across the Pacific Ocean is spliced between Honolulu, Midway, Guam and Manila.
1944   The U.S. First Army opens a general offensive to break out of the hedgerow area of Normandy, France.
1945   U.S. troops land at Balikpapan and take Sepinggan airfield on Borneo in the Pacific.
1950   U.S. carrier-based planes attack airfields in the Pyongyang-Chinnampo area of North Korea in the first air-strike of the Korean War.
1954   Food rationing ends in Great Britain almost nine years after the end of World War II.
1962   Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
1967   North Vietnamese soldiers attack South Vietnam's only producing coal mine at Nong Son.


