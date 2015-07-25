Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:29, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 12:56, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Suspects include several on-duty and dismissed army officers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against 56 suspects linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Ankara issued arrest warrants for 27 people for using ByLock, an encrypted smartphone messaging app used by FETO members before and during the defeated coup.

Four of the suspects have been arrested by security forces.

Another arrest warrant was also issued by the same prosecutor’s office against six employees of the Army Aviation Command for their suspected links to the terror group.

In northwestern province of Canakkale, prosecutors demanded the arrest of 26 military officers including two colonels, one lieutenant colonel, one major, six captains, 13 first lieutenants and three lieutenants for their alleged links to FETO.

Three of the suspects were previously sacked while 23 of them are on-duty soldiers.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces in northern Tokat province captured 10 suspected FETO members, including on-duty soldiers, under another investigation run by the Tokat Public Prosecutor’s office.

The office had demanded detention of 13 suspects, including 12 on-duty soldiers and one civilian. Police are searching for the remaining three suspects.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related police FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Pakistan, Palestine, Tunisia, and Morocco
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Suspects include several on-duty and dismissed army officers
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan

Following Turkish president's win in June 24 polls, congratulatory messages continue to come in from all over the world
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan
Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list
Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Turkey's defense industry exports on rise
Turkey's defense industry exports on rise

Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Over 100 000 vehicles registered in May in Turkey
Over 100,000 vehicles registered in May in Turkey

Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Turkey neutralizes 36 terrorists in 1 week
Turkey neutralizes 36 terrorists in 1 week

Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Turkey condemns terror attack in Afghanistan
Turkey condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
4-nation military drill launched in central Turkey
4-nation military drill launched in central Turkey

Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

Among suspects are 19 active soldiers
Turkish army conducts 7th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army conducts 7th round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Turkish exporters vote for new chairman
Turkish exporters vote for new chairman

Ismail Gulle to head Turkish Exporters' Assembly for 4 years
41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

Terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Van province

News

Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects

Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

6 remanded in custody over insulting president
6 remanded in custody over insulting president

Police seize 24.6 tons of drugs since last June
Police seize 24 6 tons of drugs since last June

Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey
Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 