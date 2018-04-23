Update: 14:44, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN on Tuesday voiced concerns over a Palestinian Bedouin community at risk of being demolished by Israel within days.

"We are deeply concerned at reports that the Palestinian Bedouin community of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu is set to be demolished by the Israeli authorities in the coming days," Liz Throssell, UN human rights office spokeswoman, told a press conference at the UN in Geneva on Tuesday.

Noting that the community is home to 181 people -- more than half of them children -- Throssell said: "We call on the Israeli authorities not to proceed with the demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu, to respect the rights of residents to remain on their land and have their status regularized."

For more than a decade, residents of Khan al Ahmar, located near where large Israeli settlements have been established, have resisted efforts to move them to make way for settlement expansion.

"Legal avenues to resist ended on 24 May 2018 when the Israeli High Court ruled there was no reason to delay implementation of demolition orders over the structures in the community, including a school," Throssell said.

According to the UN, the planning regime adopted by Israel in this area is “discriminatory” and violates international law.

"Any demolitions undertaken in this context would likely amount to forced evictions and a violation of the right to housing of individuals living in the community," she said.

International humanitarian law prohibits the forced transfer of the population of an occupied territory and the destruction or confiscation of private property by the occupying power, she added.