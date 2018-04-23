UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

World Bulletin / News Desk
The UN on Tuesday voiced concerns over a Palestinian Bedouin community at risk of being demolished by Israel within days.
"We are deeply concerned at reports that the Palestinian Bedouin community of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu is set to be demolished by the Israeli authorities in the coming days," Liz Throssell, UN human rights office spokeswoman, told a press conference at the UN in Geneva on Tuesday.
Noting that the community is home to 181 people -- more than half of them children -- Throssell said: "We call on the Israeli authorities not to proceed with the demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu, to respect the rights of residents to remain on their land and have their status regularized."
For more than a decade, residents of Khan al Ahmar, located near where large Israeli settlements have been established, have resisted efforts to move them to make way for settlement expansion.
"Legal avenues to resist ended on 24 May 2018 when the Israeli High Court ruled there was no reason to delay implementation of demolition orders over the structures in the community, including a school," Throssell said.
According to the UN, the planning regime adopted by Israel in this area is “discriminatory” and violates international law.
"Any demolitions undertaken in this context would likely amount to forced evictions and a violation of the right to housing of individuals living in the community," she said.
International humanitarian law prohibits the forced transfer of the population of an occupied territory and the destruction or confiscation of private property by the occupying power, she added.
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry