Update: 15:23, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN on Tuesday urged Jordan to keep its border open following the largest population displacement in southern Syria since the start of the war.

"We call on the Jordanian government to keep its border open and for other countries in the region to step up and receive the fleeing civilians," Liz Throssell, UN human rights office spokeswoman, told a press conference at the UN in Geneva on Tuesday

Thousands of refugees have been stranded, without adequate shelter, at the border with Jordan, Throssell warned.

"The situation in Daraa appears to be worsening, with escalating attacks that are heavily impacting civilians. We urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians in southwestern Syria, and to protect those attempting to flee," Throssell said.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in displacements over the weekend, and estimates have reached 270-330,000 people," Bettina Luescher, UN World Food Program (WFP) spokeswoman, separately told a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

Saying that people have fled toward safe areas of Daraa, Quneitra, the Jordanian border and near the Golan Heights, she added: "This is the largest population displacement in southern Syria since the start of the war."