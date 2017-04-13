Update: 15:57, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 532 undocumented migrants were held in northwestern Turkey on Monday, according to security sources.

In Edirne, 390 migrants were rounded up in Bosnakoy and Yenikadin districts, said coast guard sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants were from Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.

Another 142 migrants were held in Canakkale, a port city.

Among them 78 were from Afghanistan and 64 were Iraqi nationals.