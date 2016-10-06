Turkey to host int'l organ transplant congress

World Bulletin / News Desk
The International Transplant Congress will host 1,500 scientists in Turkey for the first time.
The event will be held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya from Oct. 17-21.
It will be attended by 1,000 scientists from 76 countries including Germany, India and Morocco and about 500 others from Turkey.
There will be 144 sessions on different categories in the congress.
Several pressing issues such as recent innovations in heart, lung, liver and kidney transplantation, new technologies in organ transplantation, international studies to prevent crimes related to organ transplant, ethics and law in organ transplantation, and organ donation, will be addressed.
A delegation of Turkish Transplantation Foundation (TOVN) attended the International Organ Transplant Congress held in Spain's capital Madrid, where the announcement for the event in Turkey was made.
