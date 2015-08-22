Update: 16:47, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeastern Turkey, according to a military statement on Monday.

The Turkish General Staff said three female members of a "separatist terrorist organization" surrendered to security forces in Silopi district of southeastern Sirnak province.

Turkish authorities use the term “separatist terrorist group” to refer the to PKK, declared a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

They also use the term "neutralized" to signify terrorists in question either surrendered or have been killed or captured.

The security sources also captured another member of the PKK/PYD-YPG terrorist organization in Ceylanpinar district of southeastern Sanliurfa province while attempting to cross border into Turkey from northern Syria.

The PYD-YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, which has waged a campaign against Turkey for over a decade resulting in the death of 40,000 people.