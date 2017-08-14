Egypt opens Gaza border following three-day closure

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egypt reopened the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Monday following a three-day closure, according to Egyptian state media.
Egypt’s official MENA news agency reported that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi had ordered the crossing reopened -- in both directions -- to allow medical patients from Gaza to receive treatment abroad.
MENA did not, however, say how long the crossing -- the blockaded strip’s only means of accessing the outside world -- would remain open.
In mid-May, the Egyptian authorities opened the crossing for the entire Ramadan fasting month.
Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry