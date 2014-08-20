Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:28, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
Update: 17:14, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal
5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has struck a deal with rebels in her conservative camp to further close the country's doors to asylum seekers.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Here is an overview of what the agreement includes and the questions it throws up for other political players in Germany and Europe.

- What has Merkel agreed? -
Merkel's asylum pact with her hardline Bavarian CSU allies would set up a "new border regime" on the frontier with Austria.

Asylum seekers already registered in other EU nations would be held in "transit centres" while awaiting deportation.

The concept is similar to the "extra-territorial" zones of airports, where new arrivals have technically not yet reached national territory.

Before detainees can be deported, agreements must be hammered out with other governments.

Should those countries refuse, the conservatives want to persuade Austria to accept returned asylum seekers.

- How many people are affected? -
Numbers seeking asylum in Germany have fallen sharply from 2015-16 peaks, to 78,026 between January and May this year.

Of those arriving so far this year, some 18,349 -- almost one in four -- had an asylum claim already open in another country, according to media reports last month.

Despite the reduced flows, the CSU was determined to push through a policy it had called for unsuccessfully since 2015, hoping to sway voters ahead of a vital regional election in October.

- Will Social Democrats agree? -
"Transit centre" camps were rejected by Merkel's centre-left coalition partners the SPD in 2015.

But SPD leader Andrea Nahles said Tuesday the new plan affecting smaller numbers was "not the same case" as at the height of the refugee crisis, when tens of thousands of people arrived each day.

Social Democrats are torn between their humanitarian instincts and the knowledge that many voters support tougher controls.

Exploding the coalition over migration so soon into its term would likely harm them at the polls in new elections.

But Nahles also warned there are "cheques that risk bouncing" in the deal's dependence on international agreements.

- Will other countries accept returnees? -
Being able to deport asylum seekers will depend on bilateral agreements to send them back to the EU nation where they first registered.

Such transfers were at the heart of a deal Merkel eked out at an all-night European leaders' summit last week.

Among the 16 countries named as having agreed by Merkel, several central European nations -- including Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia -- denied they were open to accepting returnees.

Meanwhile key migrant arrival country Italy, with its newly-elected populist government, did not appear on the list at all.

With Austria a key partner for implementing the conservative compromise, CSU Interior Minister Horst Seehofer must now persuade Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to take back asylum seekers.

"It seems to me that (Kurz) is interested in reasonable solutions," Seehofer said Tuesday after a phone call.

Vienna said it had not been consulted on the German plans and called for "clarification" from Berlin.



Related Germany Angela Merkel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Lopez Obrador gets 53.8% of total votes
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry

News

German coalition partners in crisis talks
German coalition partners in crisis talks

EU agrees to allocate €3 billion for refugees in Turkey
EU agrees to allocate 3 billion for refugees in Turkey

House explosion kills 3 in Bremen
House explosion kills 3 in Bremen

Merkel vows to work ‘constructively’ with Erdogan
Merkel vows to work constructively with Erdogan

Germany’s Merkel met Lebanese president in Beirut
Germany s Merkel met Lebanese president in Beirut

CSU threatens to end coalition with Merkel
CSU threatens to end coalition with Merkel

Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds
Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds

Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration
Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration

Merkel welcomes EU agreement to control migration
Merkel welcomes EU agreement to control migration

Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees
Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 