Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:59, 03 July 2018 Tuesday
Africa
Update: 18:18, 03 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
France's Macron heads to Nigeria
France's Macron heads to Nigeria

Fifteen years after he was an intern at the French embassy, Macron returns to the Nigerian capital for a whistlestop meeting with Buhari before flying south to Lagos.

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday headed to Abuja to meet his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, in his latest attempt to forge closer ties with English-speaking Africa.

The 40-year-old former investment banker, who speaks fluent English, has made a point of boosting ties with France's former colonies but also improving trade with anglophone countries.

He visited Ghana last year and Nigeria, Africa's economic powerhouse and the continent's leading oil producer, was the next logical step.

Nigeria, a country home to over 180 million people, produces nearly two million barrels of crude oil per day and is a key economic partner for France.

In Abuja, security is likely to be high on the agenda, with Nigeria's northeast hit for the last nine years by Boko Haram, whose Islamist insurgency has spread across the Lake Chad area.

Nigeria and its French-speaking neighbours Cameroon, Chad and Niger are involved in a joint military force to combat the jihadists, whose violence has killed at least 20,000 people.

At the same time, Nigeria is currently gripped by a resurgence of violence between nomadic cattle herders and farmers, which has claimed some 1,000 lives since January this year.

That has put former military ruler Buhari, 75, under pressure as he looks towards securing a second term at elections in February next year.

In Lagos, the agenda will be less traditionally diplomatic, with a focus more on the megacity of 20 million people's artistic and cultural scene.

On Tuesday night, he is expected to officially launch the African Cultural Season which takes place in France in 2020, at an event showcasing music, fashion and theatre.

The choice of location -- the Shrine concert venue of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti -- has come as a surprise for many Nigerians given its association with the anti-establishment musician.

No elected president is believed to have officially visited the spiritual home of the so-called "Black President", which is more synonymous with marijuana smoke and gyrating dancers than diplomatic niceties.

"It's a pleasant surprise that Macron chose to celebrate the cultural scene in Lagos," said Steve Ayorinde, Lagos state tourism minister.

"But it didn't come as a shock, knowing that France is a very cultural country and knowing that Macron is a young president."



Related macron abuja
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Lopez Obrador gets 53.8% of total votes
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israeli army detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in north Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe sent some 4,500 post cards to Trump and members of Congress, on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown -- which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey.
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs
Slovakia to feel most pain from Trump car tariffs

Trump's threat was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war that saw the European Union slap duties on US-made jeans and motorcycles in a tit-for-tat response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse
Suicide bombing wounds 19 at Iraq ballot warehouse

The building was damaged by the blast but the ballot boxes were unaffected, said Rakan al-Juburi, the governor of Kirkuk north of Baghdad.
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry

News

US, Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja
US Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja

Police arrest over 50 protesters in Nigerian capital
Police arrest over 50 protesters in Nigerian capital

Major airlines reject re-routes during Abuja airport closure
Major airlines reject re-routes during Abuja airport closure

At least 25 killed in Nigerian capital bomb blast
At least 25 killed in Nigerian capital bomb blast

Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe
Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe

Macron slams Israel's 'heinous' Gaza actions
Macron slams Israel's 'heinous' Gaza actions

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory
EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory

French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone
French Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack
Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 