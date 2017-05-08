Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
On Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 3-4 in northern Iraq’s Qandil, Zap-Avasin Basyan, and Gara regions as well as in rural areas of Sirnak, Turkey, which borders both Syria and Iraq.
At least 11 PKK terrorists were neutralized, while shelters, weapon emplacements, and ammunition depots were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement added.
Turkish officials have recently suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq