Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes have "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and rural regions of Turkey's southern Sirnak province, the General Staff said Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 3-4 in northern Iraq’s Qandil, Zap-Avasin Basyan, and Gara regions as well as in rural areas of Sirnak, Turkey, which borders both Syria and Iraq.

At least 11 PKK terrorists were neutralized, while shelters, weapon emplacements, and ammunition depots were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement added.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.