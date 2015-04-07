Philippine mayors seek return of police powers

World Bulletin / News Desk
Antonio Halili, mayor of Tanauan in Batangas province, was gunned down Monday during a flag ceremony at city hall.
Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio in Nueva Ecija province was ambushed and killed Tuesday by motorcycle-riding men in broad daylight.
“We are afraid -- especially the mayors included on the list,” said Mayor Marie Fe Brondial, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, in a local radio interview.
Brondial was referring to Duterte’s list of alleged narco-politicians who are thought to be involved in narcotics trade.
Brondial said they sent their request to the presidential office Tuesday as they wished to clarify the list with Duterte and ask him to return the supervision of the police to some mayors in their respective jurisdictions.
Duterte late last year stripped several mayors of police powers and Halili was among them.
This week’s assassinations of mayors brings the total killed under the Duterte administration to 10.
Of the 10 officials slain, four are included on Duterte’s ‘narco-politician’ list.
According to a Philippine National Police tally, at least 4,700 suspects have been killed in legitimate anti-drug operations. Various human rights organizations claim drug-related deaths of almost 20,000.
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
According to official estimates, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq