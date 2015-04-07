Philippine mayors seek return of police powers

World Bulletin / News Desk

An organization of town mayors on Wednesday sought a dialogue with President Rodrigo Duterte following a series of killings of town mayors, including one who he had stripped of police powers for alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Antonio Halili, mayor of Tanauan in Batangas province, was gunned down Monday during a flag ceremony at city hall.

Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio in Nueva Ecija province was ambushed and killed Tuesday by motorcycle-riding men in broad daylight.

“We are afraid -- especially the mayors included on the list,” said Mayor Marie Fe Brondial, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, in a local radio interview.

Brondial was referring to Duterte’s list of alleged narco-politicians who are thought to be involved in narcotics trade.

Brondial said they sent their request to the presidential office Tuesday as they wished to clarify the list with Duterte and ask him to return the supervision of the police to some mayors in their respective jurisdictions.

Duterte late last year stripped several mayors of police powers and Halili was among them.

This week’s assassinations of mayors brings the total killed under the Duterte administration to 10.

Of the 10 officials slain, four are included on Duterte’s ‘narco-politician’ list.

According to a Philippine National Police tally, at least 4,700 suspects have been killed in legitimate anti-drug operations. Various human rights organizations claim drug-related deaths of almost 20,000.