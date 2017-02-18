Worldbulletin News

10:36, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
09:36, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on July 04
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 4, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Supreme Election Council expected to announce official results from June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections. 

ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to meet Sudanese Trade Minister Hatim Al-Sir and sign free trade agreement between the two countries.

 

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as part of official visit.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to visit the tomb of Bosnia and Herzegovina's founding President Aliya Izetbegovic and meet with Bosnian counterpart Marina Pendes.

SARAJEVO - The Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic to meet Canikli. Later Canikli to visit head of Turkish contingent in EUFOR.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to address lawmakers in parliament on government’s budget plan for 2018. 

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri for talks on bilateral relations and regional problems. 

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions by lawmakers in a weekly session.

 

U.S.

NEW YORK - July 4 Independence Day celebrations to take place across the U.S. 

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.



