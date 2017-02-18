Press agenda on July 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Supreme Election Council expected to announce official results from June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.
ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to meet Sudanese Trade Minister Hatim Al-Sir and sign free trade agreement between the two countries.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as part of official visit.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
SARAJEVO - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to visit the tomb of Bosnia and Herzegovina's founding President Aliya Izetbegovic and meet with Bosnian counterpart Marina Pendes.
SARAJEVO - The Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic to meet Canikli. Later Canikli to visit head of Turkish contingent in EUFOR.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to address lawmakers in parliament on government’s budget plan for 2018.
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri for talks on bilateral relations and regional problems.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions by lawmakers in a weekly session.
U.S.
NEW YORK - July 4 Independence Day celebrations to take place across the U.S.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018