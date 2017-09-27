Worldbulletin News

Today's News
16:07, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
History
10:37, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

Today in History July 04
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1712   12 slaves are executed for starting an uprising in New York that killed nine whites.
1776   The amended Declaration of Independence, prepared by Thomas Jefferson, is approved and signed by John Hancock--President of the Continental Congress--and Charles Thomson, Congress secretary. The state of New York abstains from signing.
1817   Construction begins on the Erie Canal, to connect Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
1826   Two of America's founding fathers--Thomas Jefferson and John Adams--die.
1831   The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, dies at the age of 73.
1845   Henry David Thoreau begins his 26-month stay at Walden Pond.
1855   Walt Whitman publishes the first edition of Leaves of Grass at his own expense.
1861   Union and Confederate forces skirmish at Harpers Ferry.
1862   Charles Dodgson first tells the story of Alice's adventures down the rabbit hole during a picnic along the Thames.
1863   The Confederate town of Vicksburg, Mississippi, surrenders to General Ulysses S. Grant.
1881   Billy the Kid is shot dead in New Mexico.
1894   After seizing power, Judge Stanford B. Dole declares Hawaii a republic.
1895   The poem America the Beautiful is first published.
1901   William H. Taft becomes the American governor of the Philippines.
1910   Race riots break out all over the United States after African American Jack Johnson knocks out Jim Jeffries in a heavyweight boxing match.
1931   Novelist James Joyce and Nora Barnacle are married in London after being together for 26 years.
1934   Boxer Joe Louis wins his first professional fight.
1946   The United States grants the Philippine Islands their independence.
1960   The 50-star flag makes its debut in Philadelphia.
1976   An Israeli raid at Entebbe airport in Uganda rescues 105 hostages.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

