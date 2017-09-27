Today in History July 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1712
|12 slaves are executed for starting an uprising in New York that killed nine whites.
|1776
|The amended Declaration of Independence, prepared by Thomas Jefferson, is approved and signed by John Hancock--President of the Continental Congress--and Charles Thomson, Congress secretary. The state of New York abstains from signing.
|1817
|Construction begins on the Erie Canal, to connect Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
|1826
|Two of America's founding fathers--Thomas Jefferson and John Adams--die.
|1831
|The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, dies at the age of 73.
|1845
|Henry David Thoreau begins his 26-month stay at Walden Pond.
|1855
|Walt Whitman publishes the first edition of Leaves of Grass at his own expense.
|1861
|Union and Confederate forces skirmish at Harpers Ferry.
|1862
|Charles Dodgson first tells the story of Alice's adventures down the rabbit hole during a picnic along the Thames.
|1863
|The Confederate town of Vicksburg, Mississippi, surrenders to General Ulysses S. Grant.
|1881
|Billy the Kid is shot dead in New Mexico.
|1894
|After seizing power, Judge Stanford B. Dole declares Hawaii a republic.
|1895
|The poem America the Beautiful is first published.
|1901
|William H. Taft becomes the American governor of the Philippines.
|1910
|Race riots break out all over the United States after African American Jack Johnson knocks out Jim Jeffries in a heavyweight boxing match.
|1931
|Novelist James Joyce and Nora Barnacle are married in London after being together for 26 years.
|1934
|Boxer Joe Louis wins his first professional fight.
|1946
|The United States grants the Philippine Islands their independence.
|1960
|The 50-star flag makes its debut in Philadelphia.
|1976
|An Israeli raid at Entebbe airport in Uganda rescues 105 hostages.
