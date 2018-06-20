Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to journalists early Wednesday, Sadi Guven, head of the Supreme Election Council, said the board is set to reconsider objections to the results and then announce the final results.
"We will announce and send the results to the Official Gazette," said Guven. "I also will present the president's mandate to the parliament speaker."
Earlier, Guven said that with 99.2 percent of ballots counted, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his top rival Muharrem Ince got 30.6 percent.
In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of the Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the vote, with 99.1 percent of ballots counted.
Previously, Guven said the uncounted votes remaining would not affect the election results.
The June 24 vote marks Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.
Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees
Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces
Migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Pakistan, Palestine, Tunisia, and Morocco
Suspects include several on-duty and dismissed army officers
Following Turkish president's win in June 24 polls, congratulatory messages continue to come in from all over the world
Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan
Energy giant ranks first in annual list of Turkey's largest companies
Defense and aviation sectors record over 1 percent of all exports
Number of registered vehicles exceeds 22.6M, according to official data
Security forces carry out 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, says Interior Ministry
Suicide car attack targets civilians during visit by Afghan president to Jalalabad city
Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18