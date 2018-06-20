Worldbulletin News

16:07, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
10:51, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time

World Bulletin / News Desk

The official results of Turkey’s landmark June 24 elections will be announced on Wednesday after 5 p.m. local time (GMT1400), according to the head of the Turkish election authority.

Speaking to journalists early Wednesday, Sadi Guven, head of the Supreme Election Council, said the board is set to reconsider objections to the results and then announce the final results.

"We will announce and send the results to the Official Gazette," said Guven. "I also will present the president's mandate to the parliament speaker."

Earlier, Guven said that with 99.2 percent of ballots counted, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his top rival Muharrem Ince got 30.6 percent.

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of the Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the vote, with 99.1 percent of ballots counted.

Previously, Guven said the uncounted votes remaining would not affect the election results.

The June 24 vote marks Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

 


